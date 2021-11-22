MSME: FG Disburses N56.84bn Survival Fund to 835,161 Nigerians, Says Minister

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, has disclosed that a total of N56.84 billion has been disbursed to the drivers of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, out of the N75 billion survival fund earmarked to energise the sector by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The minister said this Monday during the opening of a technical session of the 13th meeting of the National Council on Industry, Investment and Trade held in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Adebayo, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, said the scheme is targeted at strenghtening ordinary Nigerians and reduce the poverty index to the nearest minimum.

He said: “On the N75 billion MSME Survival Fund, the programme has disbursed N8.80 billion to 293,336 beneficiaries under the Artisan Support & Transport Scheme, N43.92 billion to 459,334 beneficiaries…