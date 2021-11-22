Residents Count Losses as Fire Razes Buildings in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Fire outbreak yesterday afternoon, destroyed buildings and properties worth millions of naira at Rumuagholu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY learnt that the fire caused by illegal bunkering activities in the said building, destroyed more than two duplexes and important valuables.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Tubonimi, explained: “I heard an explosion so within some minutes we started seeing flames up so we ran out. Some people were telling us that they are doing bunkering there and that is what started the fire.

“Many people are calling the fire service. We only had one response from the Federal Fire Service but apart from that one, none has come, ” he explained.

In another development, a private property worth millions of naira in the D/Line axis of Port Harcourt was destroyed in a fire incident Saturday night.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and…