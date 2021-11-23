2023: Tinubu Support Group Inaugurated in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Edo State Chapter of Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 Media Roundtable Steering Committee was at the weekend, inaugurated in Benin City, the state capital with a call on Nigerians to make Mr. Bola Tinubu their choice as president.

The Chairman of the 10-man Steering Committee for Tinubu in Edo, and former member, representing Oredo federal constituency, Razaq Bello-Osagie, who inaugurated the media committee, said the call became necessary because the man Tinubu, represented leadership powered by vision and unrepentantly commitment for development.

He also called on the media to set the agenda for the 2023 general election with a view to removing boundaries of tribe and sentiment with the aim of canvassing for issue based campaign.

According to him, “what we are doing is the hunger for the average person in Nigeria to see the sterling qualities of the former Lagos State…