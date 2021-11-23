CBN Partners Payment System Providers, Fintechs to Deepen eNaira Adoption

•Says apex bank not competing with banks

•Unveils digital financial inclusion programme for women, youths

James Emejo in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said it was working with key stakeholders in the payment system ecosystem to boost the adoption of its digital currency known as the eNaira.

The stakeholders, particularly Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and a community of fintech groups, after a one-day engagement with the apex bank in Lagos, resolved to partner to ensure more adoption of the CBDC in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, the CBN Director, Information Technology Department (ITD), Mrs. Rakiya Mohammed, explained that the apex bank was neither competing with the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) nor other actors in the Nigerian payment system environment.

Essentially, the engagement was in continuation of the bank’s strategy to bring all stakeholders on board what Mohammed…