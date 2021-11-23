Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal Issues Deadline for Submission of Memoranda

Segun James

The panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to the collapse of a 21-storey high-rise building at Ikoyi, has given tomorrow as deadline for the submission of memoranda by members of the public and relevant stakeholders.

The Chairman of the panel, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, explained in a statement that the panel was given 30 days to complete its task, and begun sitting immediately after the inauguration by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the panel has been holding formal interviews with witnesses from Tuesday, 16th November, 2021, in order to identify the roles played in the activities that led to the collapse of the building.

According to him, the panel also received the report from the consultants who conducted verticality tests on the remaining structures standing in the premises of the collapsed building, saying results of the tests on the construction materials…