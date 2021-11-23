Lawan: Govs Should Have Dialogued, Not Combative over Direct Primaries

•Declares matter now out of legislature’s control

•Says N’Assembly expects Buhari to sign Electoral Act

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said governors, who were uncomfortable with the choice of direct primaries as the mode of electing candidates by political parties, should have dialogued with the National Assembly and other stakeholders as against their combative approach, which failed to yield result.

Lawan, who said the National Assembly expected nothing less from President Muhammadu Buhari aside signing the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, however, said the matter was now out of the control of the legislature the moment it was transmitted to the president for assent.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday after meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the Senate President said, the National Assembly had done its job by transmitting the recently passed electoral amendment bill…