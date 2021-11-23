NUPRC to Support FG’s Gas Expansion Programme, Improve Domestic Use

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday pledged to support the Nigerian Gas Expansion programme (NGEP) of the federal government to improve domestic utilisation of gas for power, industrialisation in order to deepen Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration in the country.

A statement by a senior official of the organisation, Mr. Paul Osu, quoted the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, as restating the commitment when the NGEP Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim visited him in his office in Abuja.

The federal government had said that the programme was envisioned to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty through the establishment of gas-related outlets that would serve the public when fully realised.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, recently disclosed that the NGEP was designed to expand gas supply as well as to stimulate demand in Nigeria,…