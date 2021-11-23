With Buhari’s Consent, APC to Hold National Convention Feb 2022

•Stakeholders to determine exact date

The coast appears clear for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect a new set of national officers, as President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, gave the party the go-ahead to hold its national convention in February 2022.

But Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, assured that all stakeholders would be involved in the choice of the particular date in February for the convention.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the State House, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the issue of national convention, which was also the highlight of last weekend’s meeting of the APC governors, was tabled before Buhari, who gave the party the go-ahead to hold the convention next February.

Bagudu, who was in company with Buni and Jigawa State…