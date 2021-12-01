28 Graduands Bag First Class at Al-Hikmah Varsity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A privately-owned university, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State has said that 28 out of its 1,079 graduands will bag first class honours at its 11th convocation slated for Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Noah Yusuf, stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday during a press conference to herald the celebrations of the convocation.

He also said that 282 graduands will receive second class upper division; 532 students second class lower division; third class, 97; Postgraduate, 97; while 43 will be awarded Diploma certificates.

Yusuf added that the successful outings of the affected students was due to the availability of good lecturers that have distinguished themselves in their various disciplines.

He stressed that the commitment of the students to their academic pursuits have also served as impetus for their outstanding performances during the year under review.

The vice-chancellor said: “I am…