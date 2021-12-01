Buhari Leaves Abuja for Dubai to Attend Expo 2020

To meet with UAE PM, investors and crown prince of Abu Dhabi

Due back in Nigeria Sunday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today (Wednesday) to attend EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone”.

The Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

Aside touring the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day, the president will also receive in audience…