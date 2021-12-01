Dubai’s DET Unveils D’banj as Official Artist of AfroZons Soundoff

By Vanessa Obioha

On the heels of his newly released album, ‘Stress Free (Chapter 1)’ Nigerian music superstar Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj has been unveiled as the official Afrobeat artist of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff. The announcement was made recently by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET formerly known as Dubai Tourism.

Scheduled for March 2022, Afrozons Dubai Soundoff serves as an avenue for Afrobeat lovers around the world to have a stress-free time while experiencing the greatness of Dubai. It is in line with the department’s mission to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.

“The AfroZons Dubai Soundoff has received incredible feedback across all markets since…