EndSARS Protest: Police Organise Sensitisation Programme for Nasarawa Youths

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The police authorities in Nasarawa State yesterday organised a sensitisation programme for youths in the state on alternatives to violence as part of the police training on human rights.

Speaking to journalists during the sensitisation programme, which was held at the Police Officers Mess in Lafia, a resource person for the exercise, Mrs. Ogechi Ugo, said the sensitisation exercise was an initiative introduced to address challenging issues of trust and confidence between communities and the police.

Ugo, who is a deputy director of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), said: “This is coming as a backdrop to what happened in 2020 regarding the #EndSARS protests.

“So, we are reexamining issues and trying to addressing them. What we are doing is to introduce these youths to alternative to violence that will make safety of our communities.

“This is part of PRAWAS human rights training for the police….