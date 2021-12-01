Four-Day Working Week: Kaduna Civil Servants Cautioned against Hidden Agenda

John Shiklam Shiklam

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, has asked civil servants in the state not to celebrate the recent introduction of four- day working week by the state government until they are convinced that there is no hidden agenda.

The state government had on Monday announced that it would commence the implementation of a four- day working week, “designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and for agriculture.”

However, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Hayab said on the surface, the policy may appear reasonable, noting that this might be a subtle move to slash workers’ salaries.

The statement titled: “El-Rufai’s Four-Day Working Week: workers should not be be shortchanged”, wondered how civil servants can rest and engaged in agriculture amid economic hardship and…