UNIBEN’s Best Graduating Student Gets N250,000 Award

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The overall best graduating student in the just concluded 46th and 47th convocation of the University of Benin, Mr. Henry Ogorchukwu Abanum, has been honoured with the ‘Osasere Osifo Prize for Academic Excellence’ award.

The Academic Excellence Prize is an initiative of Osasere Favour Osifo, a former President of the UNIBEN Students’ Union, who is currently the vice-president of the University of Benin Alumni Association North America (UBAANA) chapter, and also a member of the United States Airforce.

The award presentation ceremony took place at the University of Benin Students’ Affairs Division, and Abanum, who graduated with a First Class (4.97 GPA), from the Faculty of Pharmacy, was honoured with the sum of N250,000 by Osifo in recognition of his academic excellence.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Osifo declared that celebrating mediocrity and shunning excellence was fast becoming a norm in today’s…