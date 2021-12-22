Buhari Gets COVID Booster Jab

*NPHCDA says booster shot gives better protection against Omicron

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday received the booster dose of Pfizer Biontech vaccine as an addition to the initial two jabs taken earlier in the year at the State House, Abuja.

Like the original two jabs, the booster shot was administered on the President by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi, after which his vaccination card was signed by the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Speaking on the significance of President Buhari receiving his booster vaccine shot, Shuaib said President was leading by example, being one of the first to receive the booster shot, at the same time passing a message to Nigerians that the vaccines are safe and efficacious.

He, however, called on Nigerians who are still hesitant about taking the vaccines, pointing out that more than eight million…