Court Halts Ameachi, AGF, BPP on Appointment of ICTN Operator

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has halted the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi; the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Makami; and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) from nominating any company or entity to be operators of the International Cargo Tracking System (ICTN) in Nigeria.

Justice Okorowo made the order while ruling in an exparte motion filed by Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), seeking to stop the respondents from taking any further steps in the matter pending the hearing and determination of the main suit.

The plaintiffs in suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1587/2021 are complaining about the official malfeasance associated with the ongoing process of appointing an implementation agent for the ITCN.

Specifically, the court restrained Medtech Scientific Limited and Rozi International Nigeria…