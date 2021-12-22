COVID-19 Not Politically Motivated, Kumuyi Tells Nigerians

· Explains how Christ foretold outbreak globally

· Assures Nigerians of divine answer to pandemic

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor William Kumuyi Tuesday said COVID-19 was not politically motivated, noting that the pandemic is real.

Kumuyi noted that COVID-19, which had as of Monday claimed 5.36 million lives and infected 275 million worldwide according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), was not surprising, saying Christ foretold global outbreak of pestilence in the bible towards end time.

He made these remarks at a news conference he addressed at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan expressway to mark the flag-off of the church’s six-day global crusade under a theme, “The Great Miracle Explosion.”

He addressed the conference alongside his wife, Mrs Esther Kumuyi; Lagos Coordinator, Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), Pastor John Akinwande;…