El-Rufai: We Don’t Negotiate with Terrorists in Kaduna, We Kill Them

•Says the only repentant bandit is the dead one

•House urges IG, service chiefs to end banditry in state

Deji Elumoye and

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has declared that his government has no other considerations for captured bandits, except to send them back to God to answer for their activities against humanity. El-Rufai also expressed concern about the inability of the security agencies to access the locations of the bandits troubling his state. He said these issues informed his visit to the State House, Abuja, yesterday to meet President Muhammadu Buhari and avail him details of the security situation in his state, where terrorists killed some 40 persons a few days ago.

In a similar vein, the House of Representatives urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and the service chiefs to intensify operations to eradicate the activities of bandits and restore normalcy, especially, in…