Electoral Bill: Senate Mobilises to Override President’s Veto, House Defers Battle Till Jan

• Over 75 Senators sign proposal, more expected

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Nigerians have not heard the last of President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the 2021 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, as the senate, yesterday, showed readiness for a showdown with the executive over the matter and immediately moved to override the president.

Although the situation in the House of Representatives, was not as heated as the Senate, the House leadership said, while the bill might not have received presidential assent, it was within the responsibility of the parliament to decide the best way forward, adding that it would resume efforts to reform the electoral system next year.

THISDAY, however, learnt that over 75 senators had already signed a proposal, as at yesterday evening, indicating a commitment to override Buhari’s veto of the electoral bill, which would be introduced as a motion.

Buhari’s letter was read at the…