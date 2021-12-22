House Adjourns Plenary for Christmas Holiday

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary to January 18th, 2022 to enable the lawmakers embark on Christmas and new year holidays.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reminded his colleagues that committees are not allowed to sit while they are on break.

He said the lawmakers will however reconvene if need be before the scheduled date of resumption.

Thereafter, a motion for adjournment was moved by the House leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, and seconded by Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke.