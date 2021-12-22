House Passes 2022 Budget, Raises Sum to N17trn

* Increases oil price benchmark to $62 per barrel

* Approves Buhari’s virement request of N276bn

* Extends implementation of 2021 budget by 90 days

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary on Tuesday approved the sum of N17.127 trillion budget for 2022 fiscal year, against the sum of N16.391 trillion proposed in the budget estimates submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari in October.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill, which was increased by N736 billion, was passed following the consideration and adoption of clauses in the Bill’s report presented by the Chairman, Appropriation Committee, Hon. Muktar Betara.

The House also approved an increase in the oil price benchmark from $57 to $62; increased the deficit by N98 billion to accommodate some other requests of national importance not provided for in the budget estimates and which could not be covered by the revenue increase.

The lawmakers further approved the 1.88mbpd as daily…