Joint Tax Board Honours LIRS, Executive Chairman, Others

The Joint Tax Board (JTB), at its 149th meeting honoured the Lagos Internal Revenue Service and its Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, for contributing towards the actualisation of the JTB’s vision.

Also honoured at the gala night were the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Prince Emeka Anthony Odo; Executive Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Pastor Dashe Arlat Dasogot; Executive Chairman, Delta State Internal Revenue Service, Sir Monday John Onyeme; and Executive Chairman, Bayelsa State Internal Revenue Service, Dr Nimibofa Ayawei, for long service at the JTB.

According to a statement, Subair received the award of recognition held in Lagos, to mark the end of the two-day meeting hosted by the Lagos State Government and LIRS.

The 149th JTB meeting was part of the board’s mandate to meet quarterly to appraise performance and deliberate on tax issues of national importance at various levels of…