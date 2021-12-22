NNPC Hands over N621bn Symbolic Tax Credit Cheque for Road Infrastructure to Ministry

•Fashola says oil company not taking over construction of roads

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday handed over a N621 billion symbolic cheque to the Ministry of Works and Housing in furtherance of the recent tax credit road infrastructure funding arrangement approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

At the event, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola dispelled insinuations that the NNPC was taking over the job of the ministry, stressing that the arrangement was coming under Executive Order 7, which existed during the last administration but was never deployed.

Fashola explained that the instrument was first activated on the Obajana-Kabba road as well as to address the Apapa-Oworonsoki expressway, stressing that since then, a lot of progress had been made.

He noted that when the government started the use of Executive Order, it was met with a lot of criticism that…