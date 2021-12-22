Plateau Imposes Devt Tax on Citizens to Drive Revenue

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

To meet its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of about N5 billion per month in the year 2022, Plateau State Internally Revenue Service (PSIRS) has said that all adults in the state would be mandated to pay a development tax of N300 per annum.

Also, banks and construction companies would pay the development tax, even as efforts would also be intensified to collect consumption tax from persons lodging and spending money in hotels and other accommodation outlets in the state.

Chairman, PSIRS, Dashe Arlat disclosed this while speaking with journalists in his office in Jos yesterday, stressing that the state has the potential to realize “between N3.5 billion to N5 billion monthly if everyone comes on board.”

Arlat, who gave a breakdown of IGR accrued to the state between January to November 2021, insisted that more efforts would be deployed to accrue more funds to the state in the coming year.

He said: “From…