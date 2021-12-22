Senate Okays Finance Bill 2021

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Senate at plenary yesterday passed the Finance Bill 2021 which was transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, on December 7, 2021.

Like the House of Representatives, the Senate also okayed the amendment of the 2021 Appropriation Act to give room for the execution of capital projects till March, 2022.

The passage of the Finance bill in record two weeks was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Finance, Customs, Excise and Tariff, Trade and Investment.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, said the bill seeks to support the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other relevant laws.

According to him, a total of 12 Acts were amended under the finance bill which contains 39 clauses.

He added that…