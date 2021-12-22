WHO Warns of Imminent Spike in COVID-19 Omicron Cases During Yuletide

•Says 3.3 million people died in 2021

•Sanwo-Olu cautions Lagosians on virus, security, fire outbreak

•House passes controversial infectious diseases bill

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has alerted countries that increased social gathering during the yuletide period might lead to increased omicron Covid-19 cases that could overwhelm health systems and cause more deaths.

Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva, the WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus lamented that 18 months after the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was still in the grip of the deadly virus.

Owing to this, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents of the state to be cautious and take all necessary precaution to avoid the spread of the virus as well as any mishap relating to fire and security misfortune in the state during the festive period.

