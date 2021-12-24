Fashogbon: Future of Advertising Lies in Disruptive Innovation

The Chief Executive Officer of Fizzie Republic owners of Outdoor Out of Home Advertising, Mr. Abiodun Fashogbon, speaks on the gains innovation has brought to the advertising industry. Kemi Olaitan presents the excerpts:

Can you briefly tell us about yourself and career background?

I am an entrepreneur popularly known as Fashy Fissie. I started my business from fashion, then entertainment and moving now into advertising. I have been a partner with the Oyo State Signage Agency for the past 10 years. Presently, I am a copyright owner of Portrait Pole series all duly registered with the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC), with two copyrights at each level making it six.

What really led your drive into outdoor advertising?

I was actually doing it for our fashion brand and we started noticing that advertisement and Public Relations are very related. So most times back then the most important people in the society we put them on bill boards as form of…