Hope PSBank Reinstate Commitment to Partner FG on Job Creation

Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited, has restated its commitment to partner with the Federal Government on job creation to reduce unemployment and invariably alleviate poverty significantly in the country.

The Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Mr Ayotunde Kuponiyi, disclosed this during the Flag off/Empowerment Ceremony of NDE Programmes for the beneficiaries of Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) instituted by the Federal Government as well as the formal launch of Hope PSBank Agency POS terminal, which was held in Lagos.

Kuponiyi stated that the ESPW programme of the Federal Government is in total alignment withthe social objective of the bank, saying that the bank has mapped out an exit strategy for participants such that beneficiaries can now render financial services to customers whilst also earning a living by so doing.

Beneficiaries, armed with vocational skills, are now…