Olorunyomi: Government Must Collaborate to Grow Aviation Industry

Chief Executive Officer, Copterjet International Limited, Captain ToluwaVictor Olorunyomi, in this interview, said collaborative efforts between government and the private sector would expand airport infrastructure, boost services and bring to fruition, state-of-the-art airport facilities. Chinedu Eze presents the excerpts:

Now that government is in the process of giving out some major airport facilities for concession, how will your company come in?

We can come in different ways. This is a private public partnership initiative that the government is putting in place, which is where we stand. And so we are open to opportunities in that area in terms of local capacity development support and also infrastructure mobilisation of investment capital and upscale of these assets. Because travel has changed since the advent of COVID-19 and there is a need for infrastructure planning now.

If you get to major airports in the Western world now, you don’t see…