Security and Role of the Media in Nigeria’s Democracy

Olukayode Ajulo, a popular Abuja-based lawyer articulates his views on how the media can perform its watchdog role without jeopardising national security

The democratic structure of the Nigerian State has benefitted from the massive inputs of the Nigerian media for its survival and development.

The Nigerian media ranks high on the pedestal of stakeholders of the Nigerian project, indeed, a lot of positives could be rightly credited to the Nigerian media in terms of the continued existence of this nation.

I consider the topic under reference highly imperative given the multi-faceted challenges that are currently assailing this nation, it is my humble view that a lot of beneficial nation-building ideas can be cross-fertilized through the instrumentality of this gathering today.

My approach here today relative to the topic is to conceptually clarify the key terms and expound freely on the role of the media in our current democratic set up by…