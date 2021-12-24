Why There is No Vacancy at Marina House

Tunde Babajide writes that the new helmsman at the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko has demonstrated capability to take the agency to greater heights of achievement

In June 2021, the Nigerian Maritime Industry was taken by surprise following the suspension, probe, and eventual removal of Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over allegations of financial irregularities, corrupt practices, and instances of insubordination against the Minister of Transportation, Hon, Rotimi Amaechi.

Hadiza’s removal, which was approved in a Presidential directive, occurred barely one month after her tenure that was yet to expire was hastily renewed for another five-year period to the chagrin of stakeholders who revolted against the development. While her suspension came as a surprise, it was even more shocking to discover how hugely unpopular Hadiza had become along the corridors of power and among industry…