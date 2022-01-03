2022 Budget: No Friction Between Presidency, N’Assembly, Says Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency yesterday declared that there was no disagreement between the Executive arm of government and the National Assembly over the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

It also cleared the air over the widely reported episode last Friday, at the State House, Abuja, during the signing of the 2022 Budget and Finance Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari. Specifically, it addressed issues around insertions in the 2022 Appropriation Act of 6,576 new schemes worth about N37 billion by the National Assembly.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, declared that while it was true that the President expressed disagreement with the alterations, including the, “reduction in the provisions for many strategic capital projects to introduce ‘Empowerment Projects’,” innumerable lies were being spread about the President being “angry” and had “blasted” or “lashed out” at the Parliament.

This, it…