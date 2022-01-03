Banditry: Northern Groups Condemn Masari’s Call for Self-defence

*Bandits free two Baptist students, one still in captivity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, said it was ridiculous for Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State to ask hungry and angry people of the state to defend themselves against the marauding bandits terrorising the state.

Masari, had at different times, asked residents of the state to acquire weapons and defence themselves against bandits and kidnappers.

In another development, two of the remaining three abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released after spending about six months in captivity.

Addressing journalists in Katsina, the North-west Coordinator of the Coalition, Jamilu Aliyu, revealed that the state has 438,808 unemployed people with a poverty rate of about 80 per cent.

Quoting statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Aliyu noted that, the…