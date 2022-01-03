Bandits Kill Seven, Abduct 20 in Multiple Attacks on Kaduna Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Seven people were killed while over 20 others were reportedly abducted in multiple attacks on three communities in Kaduna state.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killings in a statement yesterday.

His statement was however silent on the reported abduction of over 20 people in Anguwan Zallah- Udawa, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the bandits invaded the community at about 12 midnight, killing one person while over 20 people, mostly women and children were abducted.

Aruwan confirmed the killing of one person during the attack on the community.

The statement said bandits also attacked Karewa village, Igabi LGA, killing four people, injuring one other.

The commissioner said the attacks were reported to the state government by security agencies.

He said those killed in the village included: Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari and Jafar…