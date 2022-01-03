COVID-19: Governors, Other Visitors to State House Now To Undergo Test

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

All categories of visitors including state governors to the seat of government in Abuja will henceforth take a rapid COVID-19 test before being allowed to visit the President or any other top government official.

THISDAY learnt that the new regulation for gaining access into the villa was not unconnected with the global spike in the rate of the virus’ infection, especially the Omicron variant, and the recent development in the villa, which saw some officials and aides of the President testing positive for COVID-19.

Last month, a number of close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, including his Senior Special Assistant on Media Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, tested positive to the virus and had to go on self-isolation for treatment before being tested negative to the infection after a repeat test last week.

Speaking on the new entry regulation, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,…