Insecurity: SERAP Urges Buhari to Probe Alleged Misuse of Security Votes by Governors

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.

Buhari had in his 2022 New Year message raised concerns about the persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country, and promised to give utmost attention to the problem.

In the letter dated January 1, 2022, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, saying, “if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any mismanaged public funds should be fully recovered.”

The letter, read in part, “Ending impunity for allegations of corruption in the spending of security…