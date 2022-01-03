Marwa Advises Drug Traffickers to Turn a New Leaf

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has advised all those still involved in the illicit drug business to turn over a new leaf or risk losing their freedom and assets in the New Year.

The anti-drug czar gave the advice in his new year message, even as he said the NDLEA and its workforce are moving into 2022 “with a resolution to rid the country of illicit substances and to continue our aggressive pursuit of drug cartels, barons and traffickers anywhere they may be within the country or even outside.”

He said: “Given our pedigree in 2021, there should be no doubt whatsoever about our capability to carry out these stated objectives. In the past year, we have scaled up our capability and reinvigorated our anti-narcotic activities. Our efforts have yielded arrests and interdictions. That should be a clear signal to anyone in the drug…