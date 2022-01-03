Olubadan: Grass to Grace Story of a Class Monarch

The late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso I, led a life filled with good examples and worthy of emulation, writes Kemi Olaitan

The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors, yesterday, was born on August 26, 1928, at Adetunji compound, Popoyemoja, Ibadan, to the family of Olayiwola, a tailor and Alhaja Suwebat Adetunji. His father had five wives with the mother as the first and as the first born of his parents’ 17 children, he described the story of his parents as interesting. According to him, four years separated their ages and they both died within four years. While his father died in 1989, his mother died in 1993.

He though had no educational certificate, nor attended any school; he did not allow this to deter his journey in life as the lesson classes he attended prepared him for his foray into the world. Young Adetunji began to fulfil destiny,…