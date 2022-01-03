Sanwo-Olu Promises to Complete Rail Projects, Imota Rice Mill, Commence Fourth Mainland Bridge in 2022

*Adeboye, Tinubu, others attend Lagos thanksgiving service

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday assured Lagosians that 2022 would be a year of consolidation, promising that his administration would complete some of the landmark projects that the state had embarked on.

Specifically, Sanwo-Olu said his administration would complete the Imota Rice Mill, the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects, 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other ongoing iconic projects in the State.

He said his administration was committed to complete ongoing projects, ensure the rule of law, transform the state into a 21st century economy and significantly advance his government’s journey towards the Greater Lagos of the collective desire of the people.

Speaking at the 2022 Lagos State New Year thanksgiving service with the theme: ‘Songs of Thanksgiving’ held at Alausa, Ikeja,…