South-east Group Faults Buhari’s INEC Commissioners’ Nominees

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

South East Group, Igbo Political Progressive Union (IPPU) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to review the list of nominees for National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently forwarded to the Senate so as not to deny states such as Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu a representative at the Commission.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. John Nwobodo and Secretary, Ifeanyi Ozigbo, the IPPU noted that

President Muhammadu Buhari recently forwarded to the Senate, six nominees for confirmation as National Commissioners in line with his constitutional mandate.

The president’s letter read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan on the floor of the senate had contained names of the nominees which included May Agbamuche (Delta state) representing South-south; Mr. Ukeagu Nnamdi (Abia state) representing South-east; Major Gen. A. B Alkali Rtd.(Adamawa state), representing…