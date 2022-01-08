Another Female Car Winner Emerges in Glo’s Joy Extravaganza Promotion

Another female winner of a brand new car in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion emerged in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Thursday as 54 subscribers to the network received different prizes they won.

31-year-old Bello Ganiyat, a mother of three, who received the keys to a Kia Rio car at a prize-presentation event in Ilorin became the 3rd female to win a new car in the promo after Confidence Amaliri in Warri, Delta State, and Olamide Aluko in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She expressed gratitude to Globacom for her fortune, saying, “I didn’t believe until I got here this morning and saw things for myself.”

Other winners equally commended Globacom for positively affecting their lives. Oluwatobi George Adebiyi, 33, shepherd in charge of Igbotako Diocesan Headquarters of Celestial Church of Christ, who won a refrigerator said he sees the prize as a sign of more blessings to come his way in year 2022.

Also, Ojewuyi Elijah, 33, who won a…