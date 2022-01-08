APC Crisis: Reconciliation Committee Meets Abiodun, Amosun Groups, Pledges Fairness

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Reconciliation Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into grievances emanating from the last congresses of the party, yesterday, visited Ogun State and met with leadership of the warring factions.

The committee led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on arrival met with the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, senior leaders of the party in the state including the former governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Chief Gbenga Daniel, some former deputy governors, former and serving House of Representatives members and other stakeholders.

During a closed-door meeting with the governor and a few leaders, the committee submitted copies of the petitions submitted by Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led group to Abiodun in order to get responses.

The committee later proceeded to a venue where another closed door meeting was held with the Amosun group for discussion on…