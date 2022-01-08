Buhari Names Ayo Gbeleyi as FMBN Board Chairman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

According to a statement issued yesterday by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Gbeleyi replaced Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo, who passed on recently.

A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector.