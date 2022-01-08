Gunmen Kidnap Retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About seven gunmen yesterday abducted a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service in Obate Village in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the incidents happened yesterday morning when the senior retired customs officer was at his farm.

It was gathered that the gunmen were said to be armed with AK-47 and invaded the farm and kidnapped the retired senior customs officer.

The gunmen it was further learnt were said to have trekked to the farm and took the man away by trekking through the bush.

Sources close to the residents of the area told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the suspected kidnappers escaped through the bushes linked to Ogele Village, Pampo Village, Arowosaye Village and the main road linked to Afon Village in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The residents of the area called on security personnel to assist in the rescue of the victim. They solicited…