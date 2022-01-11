Buhari Cancels Restoration of INTELS’ Pilotage Contract

•AGF, BPP back Bala-Usman

•President orders conclusion of procurement process within 60 days

Eromosele Abiodun

The battle by INTELS Nigeria Limited to retain its service boat contract in the pilotage district of Lagos, Warri, Bonny, Port-Harcourt and Calabar, which expired on August 8, 2020, has met a dead end with President Muhammadu Buhari’s cancellation of the January 2021 directive to restore the contract.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the president took the decision following advice from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Director General Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and Acting Director-General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), that unanimously advised the president against the restoration of the contract.

The development was seen as major victory for the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman whose alleged sin was…