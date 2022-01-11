EFCC Recovered N152bn, $386m, Others in 2021

•Arrests 22 suspected oil bunkerers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In continuation of the review of its operational activities in 2021, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday disclosed that between January and December, 2021, it recovered a total of N152, 088,698,751.64 and $386,220,202.84 million.

In addition, it revealed that £1, 182,519.75, €156,246.76, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian dollar were also recovered by the Commission.

The recovery also included a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

This comes as the anti-graft agency said 22 suspected oil bunkerers and a vessel, MT. TIS IV, handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC by the Nigeria Navy were quizzed in connection with alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products.

A statement by the commission said its operational headquarters in Abuja dominated the…