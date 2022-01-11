Fed Policy Tightening May Rattle Global Financial Markets, IMF Warns Nigeria, Others

Obinna Chima

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised emerging economies such as Nigeria to prepare for the United States’ interest rate hikes, warning that faster than expected Federal Reserve hike could rattle financial markets, trigger capital outflows and currency depreciation in the countries.

In an article published by some of its staff yesterday, which was obtained on its website, the multilateral institution stated that it expected robust US growth to continue, with inflation likely to moderate later in the year.

The IMF which is expected to release its 2022 global economic forecasts on January 25th, explained: “Faster Fed rate increases in response could rattle financial markets and tighten financial conditions globally. These developments could come with a slowing of US demand and trade and may lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets.

“The impact of Fed tightening in a scenario like that…