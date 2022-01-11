GKS Appoints New President, Other Officers

Deborah Orefale



A new chapter has been opened in the history of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) with the appointment of a long-standing minister of the Church, Brother Felix EkundayoAdedokun as the new President.

According to a statement by the Assembly of the Lord’s Ministry Elders, (ALME), the appointing authority into the Executive Board of the Church, the former General Secretary, Brother Tariola Michael Ekiseoweiis is now the vice president (VP), while the former publicity secretary, Brother Benedict Tamunotonyesigha Hart, becomes the General Secretary. Another senior minister, Brother Theophilus Iwoh, has been co-opted into the Executive Board.

Also appointed were Brother Samuel Chidinma Nwaeke, who is now a Trustee of the Church while Brother Ogechukwu Emmanuel Oriaku becomes the Acting Publicity Secretary.

The new appointments are sequel to the death of the former president, Brother Godwin O. Ifeacho on Thursday…