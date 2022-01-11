Nigeria Ready for ICAO Safety Audit of Aviation Industry, Says NCAA

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) said it has put everything in place for the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) slated for the first quarter of 2022.

The Authority said Nigeria was fully prepared for the exercise, known as Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA), which includes ensuring that the country abides by the global body’s recommended standard practices, having adequate technical personnel and efficiently regulating the industry to ensure high standard of air safety.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the League of Aviation and Airport Correspondents (LAAC) training at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria yesterday, the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu said Nigeria had sustained a regime of robust regulations and over eight year of zero accident in commercial flight operation.

Nuhu who said Nigeria was primed…