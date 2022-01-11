Seeking the Presidency is My Lifelong Ambition, Says Tinubu

•Informs Buhari of his intention to contest in 2023

•Says he is not done consulting, boasts capacity to succeed current govt

•Dismisses anything unusual in kingmaker becoming king

•Knocks PDP for creating nation’s woes APC is trying to solve

Deji Elumoye

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described as his lifelong ambition, the nation’s presidency and disclosed that he had decided to give it a shot in 2023.

Thus, as part of steps to realising this ambition, Tinubu formally made his aspiration known to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, clearing years of speculations about his intentions.

Tinubu, who by his disclosure, put paid to speculations around his ambition, told newsmen after a meeting with Buhari at the State House, that, “I’ve informed the president of my intention, but I have not informed Nigerians yet….